Cricket IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: What is Team India Dressing Room mood ahead of Pakistan Encounter? By MyKhel Staff Published: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 13:21 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Team India's dressing room mood ahead of the highly charged Asia Cup 2025 clash against Pakistan is one of cautious composure mixed with a palpable tension due to the wider political backdrop and boycott calls.

According to the Times of India, the atmosphere inside the dressing room is definitely tense but controlled, with head coach Gautam Gambhir playing a key role in calming nerves and ensuring the squad remains focused on cricket rather than external controversies.

Assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate revealed that Gambhir's message to the players has been clear and professional: "Don't worry about things beyond our control. Emotions are natural, but we have to put them aside and focus on the game."

Despite some players feeling unsettled by the political chatter and boycott calls following the Pahalgam terror attack, the team has actively addressed these concerns internally to maintain unity and concentration on the field.

Ten Doeschate elaborated that the players are very much aware of the sentiments and emotions of the public, saying, "It is a very sensitive issue. Players feel the emotions and sentiments of the public. This is what we have discussed in the team meetings. Players are here to play cricket. We are following government instructions."

He emphasized that the players' professionalism remains intact: "They'll be as professional and as focused as they can be given the circumstances".

The dressing room is described as "raring to go," where nerves exist but are channelled positively, with the players drawing energy from the high-stakes environment rather than being weighed down by the pressure. The build-up has been "business as usual," with no special changes in preparation for this match compared to others.