Who was Buchi Babu? Know about the 'Father of Madras Cricket', whose outrage against British fueled a Renaissance

Cricket Asia Cup 2025: Yashasvi Jaiswal to be picked over Shubman Gill? Ex-India player makes huge claim By MyKhel Staff Published: Saturday, August 16, 2025, 15:40 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Former India opener Aakash Chopra believes that Yashasvi Jaiswal holds a slight edge over Shubman Gill in the battle for a spot in India's squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, scheduled to be held in the UAE from September 9 to 28.

With the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee set to meet on August 19 to finalise the squad, Chopra suggested that the selectors will face a tricky decision in balancing the team's packed batting order.

Both Gill and Jaiswal have not featured in T20Is for over a year, as Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson have emerged as India's preferred opening pair in the shortest format. With Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Rinku Singh, and Hardik Pandya forming a formidable middle order, there is little room for experimentation at the top. Chopra highlighted the need for a third opener in the squad with the World Cup also in sight.

"It is important that you keep an opener with you because, while counting the previous 15-member squad, there was no third opener in the Indian team. We never thought that if Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson would lose their form, then who would open. But then, you have to keep a third opener for the World Cup," said Chopra on his YouTube channel.

The cricketer-turned-analyst believes Jaiswal's aggressive style is better aligned with India's T20 template compared to Gill's more classical approach.

"As per T20 figures, Yashasvi is little ahead of Shubman. The way he plays T20 and the DNA of the team, he also marries that style. Sometimes it also happens that if you pick Shubman as the third opener, who is your Test captain, the ODI vice-captain, now you have him on the bench in T20Is, that will not look very nice."

According to Chopra, selecting Gill over Jaiswal could put the management in a difficult situation regarding his place in the XI. He further explained that the batting equation complicates things for Gill, particularly since Samson's role seems non-negotiable at the top.

"That is the problem because we don't see Sanju Samson playing in the middle order. You would want him at the top of the order. Tilak and Surya will play at number three and four. So, Sanju at fifth? That won't be a good story. If you want someone at fifth, then you will have to think about Jitesh Sharma because he has done very well in the IPL."

As things stand, the selectors face a tough call between Jaiswal and Gill. While both are strong contenders, Chopra feels India's T20 setup tilts more naturally in favour of Jaiswal. The selectors are likely to pick the India squad on August 19 and it promises a few high-voltage exclusions as well.