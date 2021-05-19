Asia Cup faces cancellation: Sri Lanka says it can't host the tournament because of Covid 19

With Sri Lanka expressing their inability to host the tournament, it is certainly curtains for the Asia Cup this year. Other Asian nations are also in the grip of the pandemic with India being the worst hit. Pakistan are already mulling to host their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 in the UAE, while Bangladesh too are not in a position to host further events in June.

"Due to the prevailing situation, it will not be possible to play the tournament in June this year," Sri Lanka Cricket chief executive Ashley de Silva told reporters.

He said the event might have to be put back until after the 2023 50-over World Cup because most teams have already planned schedules for the next two years.

De Silva said the Asian Cricket Council would soon make a formal announcement. The coronavirus infections have spread rapidly across South Asia in recent weeks, with many nations banning flights from the region.

Sri Lanka on Wednesday (May 19) announced a 10-day ban on airline passengers coming into the country. However, Sri Lanka's national team is currently in Bangladesh to play three One-Day Internationals.

The last time Asia Cup was held in 2018 in the UAE in which India emerged champions beating Bangladesh narrowly in the title round. That tournament was memorable for Dinesh Karthik as the wicketkeeper batsman played a blinder to take India over the line in the final against Bangladesh.

The tournament also saw all-rounder Hardik Pandya suffering a major injury that kept him off the field for a long time and also affected his ability to bowl for longer duration.