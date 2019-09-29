Cricket
Asia Cup In Pakistan: PCB to wait for BCCI's confirmation till June, 2020

By Pti
pcb

Karachi, Sept. 29: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has set a June, 2020, deadline for the Indian Cricket Board to confirm its participation in the Asia Cup scheduled in September next year.

"We need to see if India agrees to come to Pakistan for the Asia Cup. There is still some time till next year's September but by June, we have to know where we are going with this and if it can't be hosted here because of a lack of involvement of India," PCB CEO Wasim Khan said in an interview.

However the final decision to shift the tournament will be Asian Cricket Council's prerogative. "But that is a decision for the Asian Cricket Council and ICC to make. We are ready to have India in the Asia Cup," Khan said.

Khan however acknowledged the practical problems in having any bilateral cricketing ties with India in the prevailing strenuous relationship between the two neighbours.

"Board to board level, we share a good relation with India but they have a lot of government interference and we can't keep on running after them to play a bilateral series. If they want to play they will have to tell us and give us a firm commitment. We have no issues playing at a neutral venue," Khan said.

Story first published: Sunday, September 29, 2019, 20:19 [IST]
