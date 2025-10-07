Cricket Australia announce Squad for India Series: Full List of Players - Mitchell Starc returns, Glenn Maxwell Out By MyKhel Staff Updated: Tuesday, October 7, 2025, 9:08 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Australia have announced their squad for the upcoming limited overs series against India on Tuesday (October 7). The Indian team will travel down under for a 3-match ODI series, followed by a 5-match T20I series, starting from October 19.

Marnus Labuschagne has been dropped from Australia's ODI squad for the upcoming series against India, with Queensland batsman Matt Renshaw earning a call-up and edging closer to a potential debut. This selection marks a notable shift in Australia's approach as they look ahead to renewing their white-ball core.

Mitchell Starc has also returned to the ODI squad, while Glenn Maxwell has missed out from the T20I side with an injury. The Aussies announced their squad for the first two T20I matches, which includes the likes of Josh Hazlewood and Adam Zampa.

In the ODI team, the likes of Travis Head and Mitchell Owen will spearhead the batting, whereas Starc will be the key to the pace attack. Owen has already played in T20Is for his country but was left out of a recent ODI series against South Africa after a concussion.

"We have named a squad for the ODI series and first two games of the T20 series as there will be some management through the back end of the series as individuals prepare for the summer through Sheffield Shield cricket," chair of selectors George Bailey was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

Australia ODI squad vs India

Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey (wk), Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Mitchell Owen, Matt Renshaw, Matthew Short, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

Australia T20I squad vs India (First 2 matches)

Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa