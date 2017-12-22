Australia have problems, claims Anderson

London, December 22: James Anderson believes Australia have problems as the England paceman questioned their bowling depth aside from star trio Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins.

Australia are flying high having reclaimed the Ashes after taking an unassailable 3-0 series lead following the Perth Test.

England have struggled to cope with Australia's pace attack of Starc (19), Hazlewood (15) and Cummins (11), who have combined for 45 wickets, while spinner Nathan Lyon has added 14 of his own.

But veteran Anderson feels the Australians are in trouble if Starc, Hazlewood or Cummins are struck down by injury.

"They've had three bowlers who all can bowl 90mph and they've stayed fit for three games. But you look beyond that, they've got problems," Anderson told BBC 5 Live.

" Pattinson's injured. Coulter-Nile is injured. They've all been injured for a while. They haven't got much other than these three who are bowling at the minute.

"They have Jackson Bird who bowls very similar to English bowlers. He is the guy who they've brought to England before saying he is suited to English conditions because he bowls 80-85 miles an hour and swings it.

"I think we have to be careful. Obviously we want to produce guys who can bowl 90mph but I don't think we should take away from what we've got.

"We've got some very skilful bowlers, we've just come up against a team that are better than us this series. Let's just be careful with what we're wishing for."

The Boxing Day Test – the fourth and penultimate Ashes match – gets underway in Melbourne Tuesday (December 26).

Source: OPTA