Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Australia name ex-England bowling coach Cooley for Ashes tour

By Pti
Australia name ex-England bowling coach Cooley for Ashes tour

Sydney, March 25: Australia on Monday (March 25) appointed ex-England bowling coach Troy Cooley for their upcoming Ashes series as they bid to win the urn on away soil for the first time in 18 years.

Meanwhile Adam Griffith, a former head coach of Tasmania and assistant to national coach Justin Langer at the Western Warriors, takes charge of the bowlers for the team's World Cup campaign in England.

Their appointments follow the departure of another former England bowling coach, David Saker, who quit in February. Tasmanian Cooley is credited as being a key figure in helping England break their Ashes drought on home soil in 2005.

He recently coached Australia's one-day bowlers for an away series win against India and is currently with the squad in the United Arab Emirates for their limited-overs clashes against Pakistan.

Cricket Australia's team performance manager Belinda Clark said Cooley and Griffith brought a wealth of knowledge and experience.

"We reached out to the coaches working in Australian cricket and received expressions of interest from a strong field of candidates and through the process, Adam and Troy emerged as the clear standouts for these secondments," she said.

"Adam and Troy have extensive coaching experience, which we believe will help support our players to best prepare and perform in the upcoming campaigns."

Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting was last month appointed as batting coach for the World Cup. Ex-England player Graeme Hick is Australia's Test batting coach. The World Cup kicks off on May 30 and ends on July 14, while the five-test Ashes series is in August and September.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IPL 2019: RR vs KXIP Preview
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Monday, March 25, 2019, 17:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 25, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue