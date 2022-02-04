Australia to tour Pakistan after 24 years, to play 3 Tests, 3 ODIs, 1 T20I across Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi

It is the first time since 1998 that the national men’s squad will tour Pakistan. So, it has been a wait of 24 years and it has finally ended.

“CA thanks the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Pakistan and Australian Governments for their support in facilitating this series,” stated the CA in a media release.

CA CEO Nick Hockley said: “I would like to thank the PCB and both the Pakistan and Australian Governments for ensuring the tour will proceed for the first time in 24 years. This is a historic occasion and important for the global growth and health of the game.

“I would also like to thank the Australian Cricketers’ Association and the players, coaches, support teams, staff and security experts for their collaboration in the planning for the tour.

“We are looking forward to an exciting series between two world-class teams.”

There have been some changes to the original schedule and the fixtures for the three-Test series, three one-day internationals and one T20 match are listed below. The squads for the Tests and T20Is will be announced in the coming days.

Qantas Tour of Pakistan schedule

March 4-8: 1st Test, Rawalpindi

March 12-16: 2nd Test, Karachi

March 21-25: 3rd Test, Lahore

March 29: 1st ODI, Rawalpindi

March 31: 2nd ODI, Rawalpindi

April 2: 3rd ODI, Rawalpindi

April 5: T20I, Rawalpindi