Cricket Australia vs South Africa Live Streaming: Where to Watch AUS vs SA 1st ODI in India, UK, Pakistan and other Countries?

The first ODI of the three-match series between Australia and South Africa is set to ignite Cazaly’s Stadium in Cairns on Tuesday (August 19).

Following a thrilling 2-1 ODI series victory for the Mitchell Marsh-led Australian side, both teams shift gears to the 50-over format, marking their first ODI encounter since the 2023 World Cup.

With both sides coming off semi-final exits in the 2025 Champions Trophy—Australia to India and South Africa to New Zealand—this series serves as a crucial step toward the 2027 World Cup. The absence of key players like Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, and Heinrich Klaasen due to retirements adds intrigue, with emerging talents like Dewald Brevis and Aaron Hardie in the spotlight.

AUS vs SA Schedule Match : Australia vs South Africa, 1st ODI

: Australia vs South Africa, 1st ODI Date : Tuesday, August 19, 2025

: Tuesday, August 19, 2025 Time : 2:30 PM AEST (10:00 AM IST, 12:30 AM EDT)

: 2:30 PM AEST (10:00 AM IST, 12:30 AM EDT) Venue : Cazaly’s Stadium, Cairns

: Cazaly’s Stadium, Cairns Series: South Africa tour of Australia 2025

Team News Australia Led by Mitchell Marsh, Australia boasts a strong squad despite the absence of Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, and Marcus Stoinis, who have retired from ODIs. Injuries to Matt Short (side), Mitchell Owen (concussion), and Lance Morris (back) have paved the way for Cooper Connolly, Aaron Hardie, and Matthew Kuhnemann. Marnus Labuschagne, aiming to cement his spot, returns alongside Cameron Green, who is expected to bat higher up the order. Josh Hazlewood may be rested due to a packed schedule, with Xavier Bartlett or Nathan Ellis likely to step in. The team’s recent 5-0 ODI sweep against West Indies and home advantage make them favorites. South Africa Captained by Temba Bavuma, South Africa welcomes back Keshav Maharaj to bolster their spin attack. Youngsters Dewald Brevis, fresh off a ODI fifty, and Lhuan-dre Pretorius add dynamism, with Brevis likely to debut in ODIs. The Proteas, buoyed by their World Test Championship success, aim to leverage their pace attack, including Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, and Nandre Burger. Matthew Breetzke’s record-breaking 150 on ODI debut adds depth to their batting. However, their ODI form has been inconsistent, with two wins and two losses in their last five matches.

AUS vs SA 1st ODI Predicted Playing XI Australia: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Cameron Green, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Alex Carey, Aaron Hardie, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi

Australia vs South Africa 1st ODI Live Stream and Telecast Details India The Australia vs South Africa 1st ODI will be available for live streaming in India on the JioHotstar app and website starting at 10 AM IST. Star Sports network will also provide telecast for the match. Pakistan In Pakistan, fans can watch the Australia vs South Africa 1st ODI match live on Tapmad starting at 9:30 am PKT on August 19. Australia In Australia, the 1st ODI match between Australia and South Africa on August 19 will be streamed live on Kayo Sports and Foxtel, beginning at 2:30 pm AEST. South Africa South African viewers can stream the Australia vs South Africa 1st ODI match live on the DStv app from 6:30 am SAST on August 19, 2025. Bangladesh In Bangladesh, the Australia vs South Africa 1st ODI match is likely to be streamed live on platforms like Rabbitholebd or Toffee starting at 10:30 am local time. United Kingdom In the United Kingdom, the Australia vs South Africa 1st ODI match will be available for live streaming on the Sky Go and Sky Sports app/website, starting at 5:30 am BST. United States In the United States, the Australia vs South Africa 1st ODI match will be streamed live on Willow TV or the Cricbuzz app, beginning at 12:30 am ET.