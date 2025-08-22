Cricket Australia vs South Africa Live Streaming: Where to Watch AUS vs SA 2nd ODI in India, UK, Pakistan and other Countries? By MyKhel Staff Published: Friday, August 22, 2025, 9:43 [IST]

The second ODI of the three-match series between Australia and South Africa is set for August 22, 2025, at the Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay, starting at 2:30 PM AEST (10:00 AM IST).

South Africa lead the series 1-0 after a commanding 98-run victory in the first ODI in Cairns, driven by Keshav Maharaj's career-best 5/33 and half-centuries from Aiden Markram (82), Temba Bavuma (65), and Matthew Breetzke (57). Australia, reeling from six losses in their last seven completed ODIs, face a must-win game to keep the series alive. The Great Barrier Reef Arena, hosting its first men's international since a rain-abandoned 1992 World Cup match, is expected to offer a balanced pitch with a par score around 280-290, favoring early bowling movement. Weather forecasts suggest minimal rain risk, promising a full contest.

The hosts are under pressure after their batting collapsed to 198 in the first ODI, despite Mitchell Marsh's 88. The absence of Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell (both retired from ODIs), and injured players Matt Short, Mitchell Owen, and Lance Morris has weakened their lineup. There's scrutiny on Aaron Hardie's No.7 spot, with suggestions to include spinning allrounder Cooper Connolly to counter South Africa's spin threat. Josh Hazlewood's workload is being monitored ahead of the Ashes, with Xavier Bartlett as a potential replacement.

The Proteas are buoyant after their dominant performance. However, off-spinner Prenelan Subrayen is unavailable due to a reported suspect bowling action, with Senuran Muthusamy likely to replace him. Kagiso Rabada is ruled out for the series, and Kwena Maphaka may not feature in the XI with Nandre Burger available. The batting unit, led by Markram, Bavuma, and Breetzke, looks solid, with Tristan Stubbs and Dewald Brevis yet to fully fire.

AUS vs SA Probable Playing XI

Australia: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Cameron Green, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly/Aaron Hardie, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood/Xavier Bartlett.

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi.

Australia vs South Africa 2nd ODI Live Stream and Telecast Details

India

The Australia vs South Africa 2nd ODI will be available for live streaming in India on the JioHotstar app and website starting at 10 AM IST. Star Sports network will also provide telecast for the match.

Pakistan

In Pakistan, fans can watch the Australia vs South Africa 2nd ODI match live on Tapmad starting at 9:30 am PKT on August 22.

Australia

In Australia, the 2nd ODI match between Australia and South Africa on August 22 will be streamed live on Kayo Sports and Foxtel, beginning at 2:30 pm AEST.

South Africa

South African viewers can stream the Australia vs South Africa 2nd ODI match live on the DStv app from 6:30 am SAST on August 22, 2025.

Bangladesh

In Bangladesh, the Australia vs South Africa 2nd ODI match is likely to be streamed live on platforms like Rabbitholebd or Toffee starting at 10:30 am local time.

United Kingdom

In the United Kingdom, the Australia vs South Africa 2nd ODI match will be available for live streaming on the Sky Go and Sky Sports app/website, starting at 5:30 am BST.

United States

In the United States, the Australia vs South Africa 2nd ODI match will be streamed live on Willow TV or the Cricbuzz app, beginning at 12:30 am ET.