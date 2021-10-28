Cricket
Australia vs Sri Lanka: Aussies fret over Mitchell Starc fitness ahead of T20 World Cup 2021 match

By
Mitchell Starc
Mitchell Starc

Dubai, October 28: Australia pacer Mitchell Starc is being monitored by team medical staff after being struck on the knee during training.

Australia will lock horns with Sri Lanka in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 on Thursday evening (October 28) at the Dubai International Stadium.

The pacer received a blow just above the right knee while bowling during a net session and he appeared to be in obvious discomfort, cricket.com.au reported.

A team spokesperson has confirmed that Starc is still being monitored ahead of the game against Sri Lanka.

Australia had won its opening game of the T20 World Cup against South Africa last week by five wickets.

Australia's squad: Aaron Finch (Captain), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (vice captain), Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa. Travelling reserves: Dan Christian, Nathan Ellis, Daniel Sams.

Story first published: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 11:55 [IST]
