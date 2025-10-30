How Long Will It Take Shreyas Iyer To Fully Recover From Spleen Injury? Here's What We Know

Cricket Australia youngster Ben Austin passes away after Ball hits Neck, freshens up Phil Hughes nightmare

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Australian cricket is mourning the tragic death of Ben Austin, a promising 17-year-old cricketer from Melbourne, who passed away after being struck in the neck by a cricket ball during practice on Tuesday night.

The fatal accident occurred during a net session at the Ferntree Gully Cricket Club's Wally Tew Reserve, where Austin was preparing for an upcoming T20 match on Tuesday. According to eyewitness accounts, Ben was wearing a helmet but lacked a stem guard, the neck-protective flap that has become more common since the fatal incident involving Australian Test cricketer Phil Hughes in 2014.​

In the moments after the accident, Ben collapsed almost immediately. Emergency services were called to the ground and paramedics provided life support on site before rushing him to Monash Children's Hospital in critical condition. Despite intensive medical efforts, he remained on life support for nearly two days before succumbing to his injuries on Thursday morning.​

Ben was widely regarded as a talented and much-loved player in the local cricket community, representing Ferntree Gully, Mulgrave, and Eildon Park cricket clubs, as well as the Rowville Sports Academy. Earlier in the year, he captained the FTGDCA Under-16s Keith MacKay representative team to a Grand Final win and was the third-highest wicket taker in the tournament. His passing has devastated teammates, family, and friends, with cricket clubs across Melbourne laying bats and tributes in his honour.​

Tributes have poured in, with the Ferntree Gully Cricket Club stating, "The impacts of his death will be felt by all in our cricket community... Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and all of those who knew the joy that he brought". Cricket Victoria CEO Nick Cummins called the incident "heartbreaking," noting it has reopened wounds from previous tragedies and highlighting Ben's love for the game.​

The incident has freshened up the horrific memories of Phil Hughes' death, when the former Australia player passed away in a similar fashion during a cricket match in 2014 at the bowling of Sean Abbott.