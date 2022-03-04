Australian cricket great Rod Marsh passes away aged 74

The former wicketkeeper and national chairman of selectors passed away on Friday, after the incident suffered in Bundaberg in Queensland last week. Marsh had been transferred to Adelaide, where he resided, earlier this week.

Marsh played 96 Test matches for Australia and famously teamed up for many dismissals with fast bowler Dennis Lillee. The pair still hold the record for most Test dismissals in tandem, at 95.

He scored 3,633 Test runs at an average of 26.51, while he was the first Australian wicketkeeper to score a Test century.

Marsh went on to become a national selector for the Australian team from 2014 to 2016.

Fellow Australian wicketkeeping legend Adam Gilchrist paid tribute to Marsh, who he called an idol.

“He was just an idol,” Gilchrist said on SEN. “He helped me pursue what I wanted to do, and then to have him come into my life and such have a profound effect on my sporting life and personal life as a mate... I still can’t believe he was in my group of friends.

“He seemed unreal. He seemed like he was one of those guys who were on TV and didn’t seem like they were real people. Like superheroes.”

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison was among those who also paid tribute to Marsh on social media, saying "he will be remembered as one of Australia’s greatest ever Test cricket players."

Very sad to hear of the passing of Rod Marsh. As a kid he was my favourite player. He was part of one of the most exciting eras in Australian and world cricket. He will be remembered as one of Australia’s greatest ever Test cricket players. pic.twitter.com/SvRhe2u2z9 — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) March 4, 2022

Australia are due to play Pakistan in the first Test in Rawalpindi on Friday, with players to wear black armbands in the wake of Marsh's death.

So incredibly sad to hear of the passing of Rod (Bacchus)Marsh an absolute icon of Aust cricket. Had the pleasure of working with Rod for a number of years as a selector and you wouldn’t meet a more honest, down to earth, kind hearted person. RIP — Mark Waugh (@juniorwaugh349) March 3, 2022