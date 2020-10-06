Bad day at office, Delhi were the better team: AB de Villiers on RCB's crushing loss to DC

Heading into their fifth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season, RCB and DC were placed on equal footing, with both having registered three wins each out of the four played so far. But the match turned out to be a completely one-sided affair as the Virat Kohli side were completely outplayed by Shreyas Iyer's side.

Challengers' wicketkeeper-batsman AB de Villiers said that the team failed with both bat and ball in their match against the Capitals. After Kohli put the Delhi team into bat, the Capitals' posted a challenging 196, which RCB failed to chase down.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, de Villiers said, "Yeah, I felt 196 was definitely over par. You must give credit to Delhi Capitals, they started really well in the first six overs, we did well to pull it back. I think we were really slow to adapt with our defensive bowling, it was one of those wickets where you needed to utilise the conditions, bowl it into the deck to get some purchase out of it and unfortunately, we leaked 20 more runs above par."

The RCB batsman further added, "I think Delhi batted well, as I said we pulled it back nicely and we had a chance to put pressure on them, we just did not execute really well, we did not utilise the conditions as we could have, it was one of those days where we did not get our skills right, we dropped a few catches, there were few fumbles in the field as well and it ultimately cost us 20-30 runs which could have been a different story in the second department, but we did not bat well too, so just a day at the office."

Despite not being able to chase it down, ABD backed the call to bowl first and said that Delhi was the better team on the day. "We did not bat well and we were not able to string any partnership. We were expecting a little dew and it would have made it difficult for the Delhi bowlers.

"Look, it was a fair game and it was dry throughout the 40 overs. Delhi were a better team against us. We were thinking that the dew might come in and that is why we opted to chase," he added.

RCB's leading wicket-takes, Yuzvendra Chahal and Navdeep Saini endured a bad day on the field. The wicketkeeper said the decisions taken on the field were right but the execution wasn't spot on.

"Yuzi is a world-class bowler. He is right up there as one of the best bowlers in the tournament. We had a lot of options, Virat had a lot of options to turn to, it is just about matchups as to who is bowling to what batter at certain times. Every time Virat gives the ball to someone, he feels that bowler is right for the situation.

"I don't think we need to read into it too much, it was a matter of situation there. You don't always get decisions right. I am also into Virat's ears and we felt we made the right bowling changes. It can down to execution and that was not spot on today," signed off de Villiers.