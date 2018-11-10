Cricket

Balancing cricketing and endorsements easily doable: Kohli

New Delhi, November 10: India captain Virat Kohli on Saturday (November 10) dismissed the school of thought that giving too much time to endorsements can be distracting for a cricketer. Kohli endorses a host of brands and some are even his own ventures.

"I was 25-26 when I got associated with Wrogn (his own clothing brand). Even then people thought I am entering into business at 25, I am too young for it," said Kohli at a promotion event here.

"As a professional sportsman there is not a set age to do business because you have to establish a business whenever you start it. It is a cliche that you should do business only after a specific age. I don't believe that," said the 30-year-old.

Kohli said it is important for a player to balance his cricketing and commercial interests. "I don't believe that you can't do endorsement while playing. I don't believe in all of that. If you have limited time, you should know how to establish (your product) in a limited period of time," the star batsman added.

Kohli has a crucial cricketing assignment coming up with the tour of Australia, starting November 21. Australia personally has been a happy hunting ground for Kohli but the team has had little success.

The batting mainstay did not talk about the Australia tour, saying he will do that before the team leaves on November 16.

    Saturday, November 10, 2018, 20:08 [IST]
