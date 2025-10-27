Could Have Been Fatal! Shreyas Iyer in ICU After Rib Cage Injury Against Australia

Cricket BAN vs WI 1st T20I Live Streaming: Where to Watch Bangladesh vs West Indies in India, Pakistan and Other Countries?

The 1st T20I between Bangladesh and the West Indies is set to kick off the three-match T20I series on October 27, 2025, at MA Aziz Stadium in Chattogram.

Both teams will be looking to assert early dominance after contrasting fortunes in recent white-ball contests. Bangladesh comes in with high confidence, having clinched the ODI series against West Indies, while the visitors are eager to rebound in their most successful format.

Match Schedule and Venue

The series opener will be held at MA Aziz Stadium, Chattogram, on Monday, October 27, with the action commencing at 5:30 PM IST. The toss is scheduled for 5:00 PM IST.

Bangladesh, having just clinched the ODI series, will look to extend their home dominance and exploit conditions that suit their spinners and cutters. West Indies, known for their T20 prowess, will aim to bounce back after recent struggles and need their big-hitters to fire on a wicket that may not offer typical Caribbean pace. With the series evenly matched, the first T20I promises a tight contest between Bangladesh's home resilience and the West Indies' explosive potential in the shortest format.

Bangladesh and West Indies Squads

West Indies Squad: Brandon King, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope(w/c), Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales, Ramon Simmonds, Ackeem Auguste, Amir Jangoo, Gudakesh Motie

Bangladesh Squad: Litton Das(w/c), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Saif Hassan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Nurul Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Towhid Hridoy, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

BAN vs WI Live Streaming: Where to Watch Bangladesh vs West Indies 1st T20I

India

The BAN vs WI 1st T20I will be live-streamed on the Fancode app and website from 5:30 pm IST on Monday (October 27).

Pakistan

Tapmad will provide the live-streaming and the match starts at 5 pm Local Time in Pakistan.

Bangladesh

The Bangladesh vs West Indies match will be telecast on T Sports, Nagorik TV from 6 pm local time. Tapmad will provide the live-streaming.

Caribbean

Flow will provide the live telecast for the BAN vs WI match.