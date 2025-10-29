IND vs AUS 1st T20I: What Happened The Last Time When India Met Australia In A T20I Series?

Cricket BAN vs WI 2nd T20I Live Streaming: Where to Watch Bangladesh vs West Indies in India, Pakistan and Other Countries? By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 15:59 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

Bangladesh (BAN) are set to take on the West Indies (WI) in the second T20I of the three-match series at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Chattogram on Wednesday, October 29.

The visitors currently hold a 1-0 lead in the series after a clinical performance in the opening match, where they defeated Bangladesh by 16 runs at the same venue. After being asked to bat first, the West Indies put up a total of 165/3, thanks to a late flourish from captain Shai Hope (46 off 28) and *Rovman Powell (44 off 28)**, who stitched together an unbeaten 83-run stand.

Openers Alick Athanaze (34) and Brandon King (33) gave the side a steady start, but it was the explosive finish in the last few overs - adding 51 runs in just three overs - that proved decisive.

Bangladesh's chase got off to a shaky start as they lost four wickets inside the powerplay. The West Indies pace duo of Jayden Seales (3/32) and Jason Holder (3/31) wreaked havoc early on, while Akeal Hosein (2/22) tightened the screws with his economical spell. Despite a late resistance from Tanzim Hasan Sakib (33) and Nasum Ahmed (20), who combined for a 40-run stand for the seventh wicket, Bangladesh fell short and were bowled out for 149 in 19.4 overs.

As the series shifts to its second encounter, the Chattogram surface is expected to offer some early movement and bounce for the pacers with the new ball. However, once the ball gets softer, spinners are likely to come into play, extracting significant turn from the wicket as the game wears on. Both teams will aim to adapt quickly to the conditions, with Bangladesh looking to level the series and the West Indies eyeing an unassailable 2-0 lead.

Bangladesh and West Indies Squads

West Indies Squad: Brandon King, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope(w/c), Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales, Ramon Simmonds, Ackeem Auguste, Amir Jangoo, Gudakesh Motie

Bangladesh Squad: Litton Das(w/c), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Saif Hassan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Nurul Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Towhid Hridoy, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

BAN vs WI Live Streaming: Where to Watch Bangladesh vs West Indies 2nd T20I

India

The BAN vs WI 2nd T20I will be live-streamed on the Fancode app and website from 5:30 pm IST on Wednesday (October 29).

Pakistan

Tapmad will provide the live-streaming and the match starts at 5 pm Local Time in Pakistan.

Bangladesh

The Bangladesh vs West Indies match will be telecast on T Sports, Nagorik TV from 6 pm local time. Tapmad will provide the live-streaming.

Caribbean

Flow will provide the live telecast for the BAN vs WI match from 12 PM UTC.