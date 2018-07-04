West Indies Vs Bangladesh, Day 1: Roach stars as Windies skittle Bangla Tigers for 43

Roach ripped through the top order with a devastating burst in Antigua, the paceman taking 5-8 from five overs to reduce the tourists to 18-5.

Miguel Cummins (3-11) got in on the act and captain Jason Holder took 2-10 as Bangladesh folded embarrassingly before lunch in North Sound.

Liton Das was the only batsman to reach double figures and the touring Tigers would have posted the worst Test score in history but for the opener's battling 25 from 53 deliveries.

Yet the Windies needed only 18.4 overs to dismiss their opponents, making it the second-shortest first innings in Test history. It is also tied for 10th on the list of lowest totals in the longest format.

Source: OPTA/OmniSport