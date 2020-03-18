Cricket
Bangladesh cancel Under-16 cricket tour to India

By
Bangladesh cancels Under-16 cricket tour to India after the Coronavirus outbreak
Bangladesh cancels Under-16 cricket tour to India after the Coronavirus outbreak

New Delhi, March 18: The Bangladesh Cricket Board on Wednesday postponed its under-16 team's tour of India due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bangladesh under-16 team was scheduled to play two three-day matches and three one-day matches against India in the series but after the outbreak of the coronavirus, BCB decided to defer it.

"We decided to call it off considering these unforeseen circumstances," BCB director Mohahmmed Jalal Yunus told PTI.

"We don't want to risk our players. There is anyway no or limited flight connectivity at this time. Logistically also it would not have been possible."

The deadly disease has so far claimed over 8,000 lives globally. In India, the virus has infected 147 people and killed three.

The crisis has led to the cancellation or postponement of sports events across the globe.

In India, BCCI has suspended the IPL till April 15 and called off an ongoing three-ODI series against South Africa, besides putting all domestic matches on hold till further notice.

Story first published: Wednesday, March 18, 2020, 16:58 [IST]
