Bangladesh Test captain Mominul Haque tests positive for COVID-19

By Pti

Dhaka, Nov 10: Bangladesh Test captain Mominul Haque has tested positive for COVID-19 and he is undergoing home isolation, according to a report here.

Haque's coronavirus positive result came close on the heels of another senior player Mahmudullah Riyad contracting the virus which forced him to miss the Pakistan Super League play-offs.

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) chief physician Dr Debashish Chowdhury confirmed Haque's test result to local news website 'Sarabangla'.

"Mominul is coronavirus positive with mild symptoms," Dr Chowdhury told the website.

Haque, on his part, said that he had mild fever and got himself tested. "I only came to know yesterday that I have tested positive for COVID-19. I had fever for the last two days. Even I am running temperature today. But otherwise, there aren't any other symptoms," Haque said.

His participation in the Bangabandhu T20 Cup later this month is doubtful. Some of the other Bangladesh stars who have recovered from COVID-19 are Mashrafe Mortaza, Abu Jayed and Saif Hassan.

Story first published: Tuesday, November 10, 2020, 16:48 [IST]
