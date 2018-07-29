Cricket

Posted By: PTI
Bangladesh to unveil new Test venue for Zimbabwe Test

Dhaka, July 29: Bangladesh will unveil a new Test venue in the northern city of Sylhet when they host Zimbabwe there later this year, the Bangladesh Cricket Board said on Sunday (July 29).

The picturesque ground has hosted seven twenty20 internationals but no Test match or one-day international.

Bangladesh clinch long-awaited away win

Bangladesh and Zimbabwe will play the first of two Tests in Sylhet from November 3-7. The second Test will be held in Dhaka from November 11-15. The visitors will also play three one-day internationals.

The Zimbabwe tour was brought forward from January 2019 to avoid any potential clash with national elections to be held in Bangladesh at the end of the year.

Bangladesh have also announced that West Indies would arrive on November 15 for their first full tour to the country since 2012.

Zimbabwe fixtures in Bangladesh:

Oct 19: One-day warm-up match vs team to be arranged in Savar

Oct 21: First ODI in Dhaka

Oct 24: Second ODI in Chittagong

Oct 26: Third ODI in Chittagong

Oct 29-31: Three-day warm-up match vs TBA in Chittagong

Nov 3-7: First Test in Sylhet

Nov 11-15: Second Test in Dhaka.

(AFP)

    Sunday, July 29, 2018, 14:03 [IST]
