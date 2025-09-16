From Sahara To Dream11 to Apollo Tyres: List Of Indian Cricket Team Jersey Sponsors Over The Years

Cricket Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Streaming Asia Cup 2025: Where to Watch BAN vs AFG Match 9 in India, UK and USA Online? By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 19:52 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

Bangladesh will face Afghanistan in the 9th match of the Asia Cup 2025 on Tuesday, September 16, at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. After a loss to Sri Lanka in their previous game, Bangladesh find themselves in a must-win situation to keep their Super 4 hopes alive.

The Bangla Tigers opened the tournament with a win over Hong Kong but were handed a heavy defeat by Sri Lanka. A victory against Afghanistan is now crucial, though even a win may not guarantee qualification depending on other results.

Afghanistan, who started their campaign with a win over Hong Kong, will be looking to secure another victory to strengthen their chances of advancing, making this clash a high-stakes encounter for both teams.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Toss Update

Bangladesh have won the toss and opted to bat first. BAN have made four changes from their last game, with Taskin Ahmed coming back into the squad. On the other hand, Afghanistan are going with same squad from their previous game against Hong Kong.

BAN vs AFG Playing XI

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Sediqullah Atal, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan(c), Noor Ahmad, AM Ghazanfar, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Saif Hassan, Litton Das(w/c), Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Nurul Hasan, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan LIVE Streaming: Where to Watch BAN vs AFG Asia Cup 2025 Match on TV and Online?

India

The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan match will be telecast on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 1 HD, Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD channels from 8 pm IST on Tuesday (Sept 16). The match will be live-streamed on Sony LIV app and website.

Pakistan

The Asia Cup match will be telecast on PTV Sports from 7:30 pm Pakistan time, while the live streaming will be available on Tamasha app and website.

Bangladesh

The BAN vs AFG Group B match will be telecast on Gazi TV from 8:30 pm local time. The match can be live-streamed on the Rabbithole app and website.

United Kingdom

The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan match will be telecast on TNT Sports network from 3:30 pm BST in the United Kingdom on Tuesday.

USA

The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan match can be watched via Willow TV network from 10 am ET / 7 am PT in USA on Tuesday.