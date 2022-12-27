England tour of Bangladesh 2023: Schedule, Fixtures List and Details

This is the first time the English side will be travelling to Bangladesh since 2016, as they play 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is that start from March 1.

The tour was originally planned in 2021 but it got postponed due to rise in COVID cases in Bangladesh. One Day matches will be played first, followed by the T20I series. The matches will be played in Dhaka and Chattogram.

England will be touring New Zealand before that for a two-match test series in February as they look to finish in top two of the World Test Championship.

Bangladesh vs England ODI Matches:

Match Date Venue 1st ODI March 1 Dhaka 2nd ODI March 3 Dhaka 3rd ODI March 6 Chattogram

Bangladesh vs England T20I Matches:

Match Date Venue 1st T20I March 9 Chattogram 2nd T20I March 12 Dhaka 3rd T20I March 14 Dhaka

England Tour to Bangladesh in 2016:

The last time England toured Bangladesh was in 2016. They played 3 ODIs and 2 tests in the tour. England won the ODI series 2-1 while the Test series ended 1-1 as the hosts registered a historic win over the Englishmen in Dhaka in the 2nd test.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who has been one of the heavy performers for Bangladesh in the recently-concluded series against India, was adjudged Man of the Series that time as he picked up 19 wickets in the two test matches.