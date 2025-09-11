Cricket Bangladesh vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2025 Live Score: HK 34/2 (6) | Bangla Tigers On Top Live By Debayan Bhattacharyya Updated: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 20:38 [IST]

Bangladesh vs Hong Kong Live Score & Updates: Bangladesh will take on Hong Kong in their third match of the Asia Cup 2025 on Thursday, September 11, at Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Stadium. This encounter marks the second official T20I clash between the two sides, with Hong Kong having claimed victory in their previous meeting.

During the 2014 T20 World Cup, Hong Kong successfully chased down Bangladesh's modest total of 109, winning by two wickets in 19.4 overs.

Bangladesh vs Hong Kong Live Updates: HK 34/2 (6) In the sixth over, Mustafizur Rahman came into the attack for Bangladesh. On the first ball, Nizakat Khan scored 2 runs by punching a back-of-a-length delivery through the off-side. The second ball went for 1 run as Nizakat tucked the ball through square leg. The next four balls were bowled to Zeeshan Ali, who could not score off any of them. He blocked a couple of deliveries and played two more defensively, including one where he was hit on the pad but the LBW appeal was turned down. Hong Kong scored a total of 3 runs in the over and did not lose any wickets. At the end of the sixth over, the score was 34 for 2, with Zeeshan Ali on 5 and Nizakat Khan on 4. The powerplay had just ended. Bangladesh vs Hong Kong Live: HK 31/2 (5) In the fifth over, Tanzim Hasan Sakib bowled for Bangladesh. On the first ball, Hayat swung and missed, and no run was scored. The second ball was a back-of-a-length delivery that Hayat tapped into the off-side for no run. On the third ball, Hayat hit a six over mid-on, showing his aggressive intent. However, on the fourth ball, Tanzim struck back as Hayat was bowled for 14 runs off 12 balls. The fifth ball was played by Nizakat Khan with no run, and on the last ball of the over, he managed to take a single. Hong Kong scored 7 runs in the over and lost one wicket. At the end of the fifth over, the score was 31 for 2. Bangladesh vs Hong Kong Live Updates: HK 24/1 (6) Hong Kong are going at a steady run-rate of 6. After 4 overs of play, HK are now at 24/1 BAN vs HK Live Score & Updates: HK 13/1 (2) Hong Kong are now at 13/1 after 2 overs of play. Anshuman Rath was the last man to depart. Taskin Ahmed got the breakthrough for the Bangla Tigers. BAN vs HK, Asia Cup 2025 Live: Hong Kong XI Hong Kong (Playing XI): Zeeshan Ali(w), Anshuman Rath, Babar Hayat, Nizakat Khan, Kalhan Challu, Kinchit Shah, Yasim Murtaza(c), Aizaz Khan, Ehsan Khan, Ayush Shukla, Ateeq Iqbal. BAN vs HK, Asia Cup 2025 Live: Bangladesh XI Bangladesh Playing XI: Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das(w/c), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman. BAN vs HK, Asia Cup 2025 Live: Toss Update BAN have won the toss and opted to bowl first. Bangladesh vs Hong Kong Live Score & Updates: Hello & Welcome! Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Asia Cup 2025 match between Bangladesh and Hong Kong!

Bangladesh has a long history in the Asia Cup, having debuted in the tournament in 1984. They have participated in 15 editions, finishing as runners-up on three occasions-in 2012, 2016, and 2018. This year, the Tigers have had a mixed run in T20Is, securing seven wins while suffering seven defeats.

The team stumbled at the start of the tournament, losing to the UAE and Pakistan, but regained momentum with impressive victories against Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and the Netherlands. Despite this, Bangladesh currently sits 10th in the ICC T20 rankings, reflecting a need for consistency in their performances.

On the other hand, Hong Kong began their campaign against Afghanistan. Batting first, Afghanistan posted a formidable 188/6 in 20 overs, powered by a steady 73 from Sediqullah Atal and a rapid 53 off 21 balls from Azmatullah Omarzai. Hong Kong's bowlers, Ayush Shukla and Kinchit Shah, each claimed two wickets, but could not contain the Afghan innings.

In response, Hong Kong's batting struggled against disciplined Afghan bowling and were bowled out for just 94 runs. Babar Hayat was the only batter to make a notable contribution, scoring 39 off 43 balls, while Fazalhaq Farooqi and Gulbadin Naib picked up two wickets apiece. Omarzai's all-round effort earned him the Player of the Match award.

As Bangladesh prepares to face Hong Kong, they will aim to avenge their historic loss and consolidate their position in the tournament. With both teams having had contrasting performances so far, the upcoming clash promises to be an exciting contest for Asia Cup fans, with Bangladesh looking to find rhythm and Hong Kong hoping to build on their experiences against stronger opponents.