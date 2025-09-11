English Edition
Bangladesh vs Hong Kong Live Streaming, Asia Cup 2025: Where to Watch BAN vs HKG Match 3 in India, Pakistan, USA and other Countries?

By MyKhel Staff

Bangladesh are up against Hong Kong in Match 3 of the Asia Cup 2025 on Thursday (September 11). The Bangla Tigers take on Hong Kong in Abu Dhabi.

This will be the first match for Bangladesh in the continental tournament, whereas Hong Kong has already played the opener against Afghanistan.

Bangladesh vs Hong Kong

Bangladesh vs Hong Kong Schedule

  • Match: Bangladesh vs Hong Kong, Match 3, Group B, Asia Cup 2025
  • Date: Thursday, September 11, 2025
  • Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, UAE
  • Time: 8:00 PM IST / 6:30 PM local time / 8:30 pm Bangladesh Time

Preview

Bangladesh, led by Litton Das, enter as favorites with three consecutive T20I series wins against Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and the Netherlands. Their balanced squad, featuring Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, and young stars like Tanzid Hasan, aims for a strong start. Hong Kong, after a 94-run loss to Afghanistan, rely on Babar Hayat and Nizakat Khan to challenge the Tigers. The Sheikh Zayed pitch favors batsmen but offers early help to pacers, with spinners likely to shine later. Clear weather ensures an uninterrupted game.

Bangladesh vs Hong Kong Pitch Report

The Abu Dhabi pitch has often been a sporting one, as it was evident in the first match. The batters can expect the ball to come on to the bat, while the spinners may have some assistance as well. Winning the Toss, the teams may eye to batting first as dew is unliekly to be a factor.

Bangladesh vs Hong Kong H2H Record

  • T20I Matches Played: 1
  • Bangladesh Wins: 0
  • Hong Kong Wins: 1
  • No Result: 0

In their only T20I meeting at the 2014 T20 World Cup, Hong Kong stunned Bangladesh with a two-wicket win. Despite this, Bangladesh’s current form makes them favorites to level the record.

Bangladesh vs Hong Kong Probable Playing XI

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon/Saif Hassan, Litton Das (c & wk), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman
Hong Kong: Zeeshan Ali (wk), Anshuman Rath, Babar Hayat, Nizakat Khan, Kalhan Challu, Kinchit Shah, Yasim Murtaza (c), Aizaz Khan, Ayush Shukla, Ateeq Iqbal, Ehsan Khan

Bangladesh vs Hong Kong Live Streaming: Where to Watch Asia Cup 2025 Match 3 on TV and Online?

India

The Bangladesh vs Hong Kong match will be telecast on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 1 HD, Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD channels from 8 pm IST on Thursday (Sept 11). The match will be live-streamed on Sony LIV app and website.

Pakistan

The Bangladesh vs Hong Kong Asia Cup match will be telecast on PTV Sports from 7:30 pm Pakistan time, while the live streaming will be available on Tamasha app and website.

Bangladesh

The BAN vs HKG Group A match will be telecast on Gazi TV from 8:30 pm local time. The match can be live-streamed on the Rabbithole app and website.

United Kingdom

The Bangladesh vs Hong Kong match will be telecast on TNT Sports network from 3:30 pm BST in the United Kingdom on Thursday.

USA

The Bangladesh vs Hong Kong match can be watched via Willow TV network from 10 am ET / 7 am PT in USA on Thursday.

Story first published: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 18:01 [IST]
