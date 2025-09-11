Bangladesh vs Hong Kong Live Streaming, Asia Cup 2025: Where to Watch BAN vs HKG Match 3 in India, Pakistan, USA and other Countries?

Bangladesh are up against Hong Kong in Match 3 of the Asia Cup 2025 on Thursday (September 11). The Bangla Tigers take on Hong Kong in Abu Dhabi.
This will be the first match for Bangladesh in the continental tournament, whereas Hong Kong has already played the opener against Afghanistan.
Bangladesh, led by Litton Das, enter as favorites with three consecutive T20I series wins against Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and the Netherlands. Their balanced squad, featuring Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, and young stars like Tanzid Hasan, aims for a strong start. Hong Kong, after a 94-run loss to Afghanistan, rely on Babar Hayat and Nizakat Khan to challenge the Tigers. The Sheikh Zayed pitch favors batsmen but offers early help to pacers, with spinners likely to shine later. Clear weather ensures an uninterrupted game.
The Abu Dhabi pitch has often been a sporting one, as it was evident in the first match. The batters can expect the ball to come on to the bat, while the spinners may have some assistance as well. Winning the Toss, the teams may eye to batting first as dew is unliekly to be a factor.
In their only T20I meeting at the 2014 T20 World Cup, Hong Kong stunned Bangladesh with a two-wicket win. Despite this, Bangladesh’s current form makes them favorites to level the record.
The Bangladesh vs Hong Kong match will be telecast on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 1 HD, Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD channels from 8 pm IST on Thursday (Sept 11). The match will be live-streamed on Sony LIV app and website.
The Bangladesh vs Hong Kong Asia Cup match will be telecast on PTV Sports from 7:30 pm Pakistan time, while the live streaming will be available on Tamasha app and website.
The BAN vs HKG Group A match will be telecast on Gazi TV from 8:30 pm local time. The match can be live-streamed on the Rabbithole app and website.
The Bangladesh vs Hong Kong match will be telecast on TNT Sports network from 3:30 pm BST in the United Kingdom on Thursday.
The Bangladesh vs Hong Kong match can be watched via Willow TV network from 10 am ET / 7 am PT in USA on Thursday.