Cricket BAN vs NED Live Streaming 3rd T20I: When And Where To Watch Bangladesh-Netherlands Match Online And On TV In Bangladesh, Pakistan, India By Debayan Bhattacharyya Updated: Wednesday, September 3, 2025, 18:12 [IST]

BAN vs NED Live Streaming: Bangladesh and the Netherlands are set to lock horns in the final clash of their three-match T20I series at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, September 3.

With the series already in Bangladesh's pocket, the Dutch will be aiming to salvage pride, while the hosts will be keen on completing a clean sweep in front of their home crowd.

Broadcast & streaming

India- Live stream: FanCode (app & website) - no TV telecast

Pakistan- No TV telecast in Pakistan - Stream: Tapmad

Bangladesh- TV: T Sports, Nagorik TV · Stream: Tapmad

LIVE UPDATES

6:12 PM IST: Rain has stopped play in Sylhet for now! The players have rushed back to the pavilion. The entire square is under covers now. We are in for another delay. BAN are currently batting at 60/1 after 4.1 overs of play. Litton Das is batting on 42, while his partner Towhid Hridoy is on 3.

5:55 PM IST: Bangladesh are going bonkers now! They are going above 13 runs per over but have lost opener Saif Hassan. Kyle Klein got the breakthrough for Oranje. 50 is up for the home-side and Litton Das looks in absolute punishing mood. BAN are now at 51/1 after 3.4 overs of play. There's a slight delay in Sylhet as the floodlights at one of the stadium end have gone off.

5:40 PM IST: Bangladesh off to a decent start with Litton Das and Saif Hassan. The Bangla Tigers are currently at 17/0 after 2 overs of play.

5:15 PM IST: Netherlands have won the toss and elected to bowl first. They'll be looking to end the series on a positive note.

2nd T20I Review: The opening game saw Bangladesh stamp their authority early on, as Taskin Ahmed's disciplined bowling restricted the visitors before Litton Das anchored the chase to secure an eight-wicket win. The second fixture turned out to be even more one-sided. Chasing a modest total of 104, young opener Tanzid Hasan Tamim stole the show with a fluent half-century, ensuring that Bangladesh crossed the line in just 13.1 overs, underlining the gulf between the two sides in this series so far.

Pitch Report: The venue in Sylhet has consistently provided batting-friendly conditions, offering true bounce and value for strokes across the outfield. That said, spinners are never out of the contest, with grip and turn available, especially in the middle overs. Another feature of this ground is its tendency to ease out as the match progresses, making batting in the second innings more comfortable. Consequently, teams winning the toss usually prefer to chase here, a strategy that has historically paid dividends.

Match information

Fixture: Bangladesh vs Netherlands - 3rd T20I: Dutch-Bangla Bank T20I Cricket Series

Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet, Bangladesh

Date: Wednesday, 3rd September 2025

Start times: 5:30 PM IST · 5:00 PM PKT · 6:00 PM BST

Squads

Bangladesh Squad: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Litton Das(w/c), Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nasum Ahmed, Nurul Hasan, Saif Hassan, Taskin Ahmed.

Netherlands Squad: Max ODowd, Vikramjit Singh, Scott Edwards(w/c), Noah Croes, Cedric de Lange, Teja Nidamanuru, Sikander Zulfiqar, Sebastiaan Braat, Aryan Dutt, Daniel Doram, Paul van Meekeren, Ben Fletcher, Kyle Klein, Tim Pringle, Shariz Ahmad.