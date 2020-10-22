Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Bangladesh women's cricketer Sanjida Islam's wedding photoshoot takes social media by storm

By
Bangladesh womens cricketer Sanjida Islams wedding photoshoot takes social media by storm
Bangladesh women's cricketer Sanjida Islam's wedding photoshoot takes social media by storm

Bengaluru, October 22: Bangladesh women's cricketer Sanjida Islam captured millions of attention on social media after posting her wedding photoshoot on a cricket pitch in an appealing outfit to go along with some jewellery.

Sanjida recently got married to Mim Mosaddeak, who is a first-class cricketer from Rangpur. The 24-year-old later posted some pictures via her social media account. In the collage posted, she can be seen playing a cover drive and a pull shot, setting an example for all cricket-lovers' couple goals.

The out of the box idea prompted the International Cricket Council (ICC) to tweet the pictures with the captions: "Dress, jewellery, cricketer bat. Wedding photoshoots for cricketers be like,".

Many fans took to social media to react on the photoshoot, which showcased Islam's love for the game.

Sanjida, who made her international debut against Ireland in a T20I game in August 2012, has so far played 16 ODIs and 54 T20Is. In June 2018, she was part of Bangladesh's squad that won their first ever Women's Asia Cup title, winning the 2018 Women's T20 Asia Cup tournament.

The right-handed batswoman in her eight-year-long international career for Bangladesh, has scored 174 runs in ODIs and 520 runs in T20Is.

More IPL 2020 News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
KKR create an unwanted record in IPL
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

IPL 2020 Predictions
Match 40 October 22 2020, 07:30 PM
Rajasthan
Hyderabad
Predict Now

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Thursday, October 22, 2020, 10:19 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 22, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More