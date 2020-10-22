Bangladesh women's cricketer Sanjida Islam's wedding photoshoot takes social media by storm

Bengaluru, October 22: Bangladesh women's cricketer Sanjida Islam captured millions of attention on social media after posting her wedding photoshoot on a cricket pitch in an appealing outfit to go along with some jewellery.
Sanjida recently got married to Mim Mosaddeak, who is a first-class cricketer from Rangpur. The 24-year-old later posted some pictures via her social media account. In the collage posted, she can be seen playing a cover drive and a pull shot, setting an example for all cricket-lovers' couple goals.
The out of the box idea prompted the International Cricket Council (ICC) to tweet the pictures with the captions: "Dress, jewellery, cricketer bat. Wedding photoshoots for cricketers be like,".
Dress ✅— ICC (@ICC) October 21, 2020
Jewellery ✅
Cricket bat ✅
Wedding photoshoots for cricketers be like ... 👌
📸 🇧🇩 Sanjida Islam pic.twitter.com/57NSY6vRgU
Many fans took to social media to react on the photoshoot, which showcased Islam's love for the game.
Huge Respect for this passion. I think 🇧🇩 is the most passionate country for Cricket .— Junaid Zaffar 🇵🇰 🏏 (@iam_DrJZK) October 21, 2020
Plus a good stance, straight bat , perfect pull and cover drive— 🇵🇰SyedBilalHassan🇵🇰 (@bilalhassan111) October 21, 2020
True depiction. Wedding is as tricky as a green top pitch is for an Asian batsman.— Aizzan Malik (@MAizzanMalik) October 21, 2020
Never before seen cricket being played wearing a saree!— Uday Mehta (@Uday_B_Mehta) October 21, 2020
As a cricket fan. This is beautiful in so many ways. She is an pure example how being modern you can still preserve and value and respect your culture.— Vikram Chavan (@vikramrule) October 21, 2020
Sanjida, who made her international debut against Ireland in a T20I game in August 2012, has so far played 16 ODIs and 54 T20Is. In June 2018, she was part of Bangladesh's squad that won their first ever Women's Asia Cup title, winning the 2018 Women's T20 Asia Cup tournament.
The right-handed batswoman in her eight-year-long international career for Bangladesh, has scored 174 runs in ODIs and 520 runs in T20Is.
