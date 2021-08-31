BCCI announces Ranji Trophy, Mushtaq Ali, Hazare groupings, venues: Mumbai, Karnataka poised for marquee clash

The BCCI has also asked the state associations to inform the board on the availability of the grounds by September 1 for allocation of the games, the ANI reported.

The BCCI had earlier decided that each squad for the upcoming domestic season can have a maximum of 30 members comprising of a minimum of 20 players.

Accordingly, the number of support staff is capped at a total of 10. The season starts with the Women's U-19 tournament and the Syed Mushtaq Ali that get underway from October 27. The coveted Ranji Trophy gets underway from January 5 after a one-year hiatus.

The BCCI has informed the state associations to pick a team physician in each of the squads to manage COVID-19 related issues. The team physician is separate from the team physiotherapist and is inclusive of the 10 support staff.

The last date for the inter-state transfer and registration of guest players will be 15 days prior to the start of the specific tournament.

As for the grouping and qualification system for the tournaments, for Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy, Ranji Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy, there will be five Elite Groups consisting of six teams each and one Plate Group with eight teams.

There will be five matches per team across all groups. The winner of the five Elite Groups will make it directly to the quarterfinals. The second placed teams from each Elite Group and the winner of the Plate Group will play three pre-quarter finals and the three winners will complete the quarters line-up.

For the senior Women's One-Day, T20, and Women's Under 19 (One-Day), there will be five Elite Groups consisting of six teams and one Plate Group consisting of six teams.

In the Ranji Trophy, six cities have been named as host venues. Mumbai (Group A), Bengaluru (Group B), Kolkata (Group C), Ahmedabad (Group D), Thiruvananthapuram (Group E) and Chennai (Plate Group) will host the matches.

Kolkata will host the knockouts from February 20, with the Ranji Trophy final scheduled from March 16 to 20.

1. Ranji Trophy

Elite A (All matches in Mumbai): Gujarat, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Services, Assam.

Elite B (All matches in Bengaluru): Bengal, Vidarbha, Rajasthan, Kerala, Haryana, Tripura.

Elite C (All matches in Kolkata): Karnataka, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand.

Elite D (All matches in Ahmedabad): Saurashtra, Tamil Nadu, Railways, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Goa.

Elite E (All matches in Thiruvananthapuram): Andhra, Uttar Pradesh, Baroda, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Pondicherry.

Plate Division (All matches in Chennai): Chandigarh, Meghalaya, Bihar, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh.

Group stage: January 13 to February 13, 2022.

Knockouts: February 20 to March 20, 2022 (all matches in Kolkata).

2. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Elite A (All matches in Lucknow): Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Maharashtra, Goa, Pondicherry.

Elite B (All matches in Guwahati): Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Mumbai, Baroda, Services.

Elite C (All matches in Baroda): Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Andhra.

Elite D (All matches in Delhi): Railways, Assam, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Bihar.

Elite E (All matches in Haryana): Uttar Pradesh, Hyderabad, Uttarakhand, Saurashtra, Delhi, Chandigarh.

Plate Group (All matches in Vijayawada): Tripura, Vidarbha, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram.

Group stage: November 4 to 9

Knockouts: November 16 to 22 (All matches in Delhi).

3. Vijay Hazare Trophy (Venues yet to be announced)

Elite A: Gujarat, Andhra, Vidarbha, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir.

Elite B: Tamil Nadu, Mumbai, Baroda, Bengal, Karnataka, Pondicherry.

Elite C: Hyderabad, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Saurashtra, Haryana.

Elite D: Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Maharashtra, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand.

Elite E: Goa, Punjab, Railways, Rajasthan, Services, Assam.

Plate Group: Tripura, Bihar, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Manipur.

Group stage: December 8 to 14.

Knockouts: December 21 to 27.