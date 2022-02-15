BCCI announces revised schedule for home series against Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka will first play the T20I series comprising three matches followed by a two-match Test series, which will be a part of the ICC World Test Championship, 2021-23.

Lucknow will now host the first T20I while the next two will be played in Dharamsala.

The first Test will now be held in Mohali from March 4th to 8th and the second Test will be played from March 12th to 16th in Bengaluru.

Former skipper Virat Kohli is expected to play his 100th game in Mohali from March 4-8. The second Test will be played in Bengaluru from February 12-16.

The first T20 will be played in Lucknow on February 25 before the teams travel up the hills to Dharamsala for second and third game on February 26 and 27.

The revised schedule is as below:

Sri Lanka Tour of India:

1. 1st T20I: 24th Feb (Thursday): Lucknow

2. 2nd T20I: 26th Feb (Saturday): Dharamsala

3. 3rd T20: 27th Feb (Sunday): Dharamsala

4. 1st Test: 4th - 8th March (Starts Friday) - Mohali

5. 2nd D/N Test: 12th - 16th March (Starts Saturday) - Bengaluru

Source: BCCI