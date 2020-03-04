Cricket
BCCI austerity drive: IPL 2020 champions' prize money halved

By Pti
IPL prize money halved compared to last year
IPL prize money halved compared to last year

New Delhi, March 4: The BCCI has decided to implement strict cost cutting measures with the notable decision being IPL champions' prize money will be halved as compared to 2019.

In a circular sent to all IPL franchises, the BCCI has notified that instead of a whopping Rs 20 crore, the IPL champion team will now receive Rs 10 crore only.

"The financial rewards have been reworked as a part of the cost cutting measures. The champions will get Rs 10 crore instead of Rs 20 crore. The runners-up will get Rs 6.25 crore from earlier Rs 12.5 crore," a BCCI notification, in possession of PTI, read.

The two losing qualifiers will now get Rs 4.375 crore each.

"The franchises are all in good health. They also have multiple ways like sponsorships to bolster their income. Hence the decision on prize money taken," a senior BCCI source said.

However, a state association hosting IPL games will get Rs 1 crore each with franchises and BCCI contributing Rs 50 lakh each.

It has also been learnt that mid-level BCCI employees won't be allowed to avail business class flights like earlier times for flying to the Asian countries (Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, UAE) where the flying time is less than eight hours.

Story first published: Wednesday, March 4, 2020, 10:17 [IST]
