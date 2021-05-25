BCCI cancels India's T20I series against South Africa in September, prepares for IPL 2021 resumption

"The series can't be held and in any case there can't be any better preparation for the T20 World Cup than playing a high intensity tournament like IPL 2021. Since the T20 World Cup will start within a week or 10 days after completion of the IPL 2021, the SA series can only be held at a later date.

"There is a chance that India might play extra games when they tour South Africa early next year," the BCCI source said.

The two-Test home series against New Zealand could also be shifted depending upon when the T20 World Cup ends. While BCCI, as of now, will not give up its hosting rights and wait how the Covid-19 situation in India pans out, there is very little chance that countries will want to travel to India which is facing its worst health emergency since Independence.