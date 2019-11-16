Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

BCCI ethics officer dismisses conflict of interest complaint against Ganguly

By Pti
BCCI ethics officer dismisses conflict of interest complaint against Ganguly

New Delhi, Nov. 16: BCCI ethics officer D K Jain has dismissed a conflict of interest complaint against board president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly.

Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association life member Sanjeev Gupta had filed the complaint on October 4 when Ganguly was heading the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), claiming he held multiple posts as CAB president and its representative to the BCCI AGM.

As per the existing constitution, no individual can perform multiple cricketing roles at the same time. However, Ganguly took charge as BCCI president on October 23 and duly resigned from his CAB position, clearing him of any conflict.

"In my view, in the light of the noted development, the issue of whether there is any "Conflict of Interest" on the part of Mr. Ganguly does not survive for the consideration of the Ethics Officer," Jain stated in his order issued on Friday.

"Resultantly, the present complaint is rendered infructuous and is disposed of, as such," Jain added.

Conflict of interest is one of the most contentious issues facing Indian cricket. Before demitting office, the Committee of Administrators, in its 11th and final status report submitted to the Supreme Court, had recommended some key amendments to a "straight-jacketed" conflict of interest clause in the BCCI constitution.

If the amendment is accepted by the apex court, former players with less than two-year contracts with the BCCI or state associations, will be allowed to have multiple roles. They will also be allowed to join multiple committees like the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) and won't be barred from commentary stints.

More BCCI News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Afghanistan won by 41 runs
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Read more about: bcci sourav ganguly cab coa cricket
Story first published: Saturday, November 16, 2019, 22:45 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 16, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue