BCCI on cost-cutting drive: Reduces business class travel

In the prevailing circumstances, the BCCI has decided to cut the business class travel for its officials and as per the Indian Express, it has been decided that only two chief selectors will travel in business class. As per the new rule, only senior chief selector Sunil Joshi and his junior counterpart Ashish Kapoor are now eligible for a business class travel apart from the players and the support staff.

However, all the selectors will be eligible for business class travel if the flight's duration exceeds seven hours. The BCCI had recently pruned the prize money for teams entering the knockout stage of the IPL creating some flutter among the eight IPL teams.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah believe such cost-cutting measures can save a lot of money for the BCCI.