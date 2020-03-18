Cricket
BCCI on cost-cutting drive: Reduces business class travel

By
Mumbai, March 20: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is the richest cricketing body in the world, and one of the richest sports bodies across the globe. But even the BCCI is not free from the clutches of the ongoing economic slowdown that has been accentuated by the Coronavirus outbreak.

In the prevailing circumstances, the BCCI has decided to cut the business class travel for its officials and as per the Indian Express, it has been decided that only two chief selectors will travel in business class. As per the new rule, only senior chief selector Sunil Joshi and his junior counterpart Ashish Kapoor are now eligible for a business class travel apart from the players and the support staff.

However, all the selectors will be eligible for business class travel if the flight's duration exceeds seven hours. The BCCI had recently pruned the prize money for teams entering the knockout stage of the IPL creating some flutter among the eight IPL teams.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah believe such cost-cutting measures can save a lot of money for the BCCI.

Story first published: Wednesday, March 18, 2020, 14:06 [IST]
