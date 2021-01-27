Cricket
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly in hospital again weeks after surgery

By
Sourav Ganguly in hospital

Kolkata, January 27: BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has returned to the Apollo Hospital here on Wednesday (January 27) weeks after undergoing a successful angioplasty. Sources close to the former India skipper said there was nothing to worry and it is a routine visit.

"There is no complication, it is a routine visit," the source told ANI. On January 2, the BCCI president was admitted to Woodlands Hospital after he complained of chest pain. He spent about five days in hospital before being finally discharged on January 7.

After getting discharged, the former Indian skipper had thanked the medical team of Woodlands Hospital for looking after him and doing the needful procedures. "I thank the doctors at the hospital for the treatment. I am absolutely fine. Hopefully, I will be ready to fly soon," Ganguly had told reporters.

On January 6, Dr Rupali Basu, MD and CEO of Woodlands Hospital, had said that the former captain would be monitored at home on a daily basis after being discharged. The 48-year-old would be ready for the next course of procedures or medical intervention after about 2-3 weeks, Dr Basu had explained while informing the reporters about the health of the former India captain.

Cardiologist Dr Devi Shetty had also met the medical team of nine doctors attending to Ganguly and then a further course of action was decided by the hospital. Dr Shetty said that the heart of Ganguly was as strong as it was when the former India skipper was 20-years-old.

Read more about: sourav ganguly bcci cricket
Story first published: Wednesday, January 27, 2021, 15:18 [IST]
