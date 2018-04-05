BCCI set for huge windfall from e-auctioning broadcasting rights

The figure is a massive jump from the Rs 3851 crore, the amount paid for the 2012-2018 broadcasting cycle.

There are three bidders - pruned from the initial list of six - and they are: Sony Pictures Network India, Jio TV owned by Reliance and Star India. Among them, Star India has already bagged the broadcasting rights of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the period between 2018-2022 for a whopping Rs 16,347.5 crore.

The details



Why e-auction

The BCCI CEO Rahul Johri and the Committee of Administrators (CoA) came to the conclusion that e-auction will bring transparency and accountability to the whole process. In fact, it was one of the recommendations of the Lodha Committee.

The process

The companies will file their bid through an online portal and they will be doing it in the incremental bid pattern. The highest bidder will be awarded the bid after all other competitors drop out.

Bidding categories

1. India television and rest of the world digital rights.

2. Digital rights for Indian sub-continent.

3. Global consolidated rights - combination of television and rest of the world digital rights.

Base price (Per match) for 2018-19 season: India television and world digital: Rs 35 crore. Indian sub-continental rights: Rs 8 crore. Rest of the world: Rs 43 crore.

For 2019-2023 season: India television and world digital: Rs 33 crore. Indian sub-continental rights: Rs 7 crore. Rest of the world: Rs 40 crore.

India's home schedule during broadcast cycle

June, 2018: India vs Afghanistan (1 Test)

2018-19



October-November, 2018: India vs West Indies (2 Tests, 5 ODIs, 3 T20Is).

February-March 2019: India vs Australia (5 ODIs, 2 T20Is).

2019-20

October: India vs South Africa (3 Tests)

November: India vs Bangladesh (2 Tests, 3 T20Is)

December: India vs West Indies (3 ODIs, 2 T20Is)

January 2020: India vs Australia (3 ODIs) March:

India vs South Africa (3 ODIs, 3 T20Is) India vs

Zimbabwe (3 T20Is)

2020-21

October-February 2021: India vs England (5 Tests, 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is)

March: India vs Zimbabwe (3 ODIs)

2021-22

October: India vs South Africa (3 ODIs, 3 T20Is)

November-December: India vs New Zealand (2 Tests, 3 T20Is)

January-February 2022: India vs West Indies (3 ODIs, 3 T20Is)

February-March: India vs Sri Lanka (3 Tests, 3 T20Is)

2022-23

October-November: India vs Australia (4 Tests, 3 T20Is)

December: India vs Sri Lanka (5 ODIs)

January 2023: India vs England (3 ODIs)

India vs New Zealand (3 ODIs) India vs Australia (3 ODIs)