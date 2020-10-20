Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Ben Lister: Know about world's first Covid 19 substitute cricketer

By
Ben Lister is an Auckland based fast bowler playing in the Plunket Shield
Ben Lister is an Auckland based fast bowler playing in the Plunket Shield

Auckland, October 20: Auckland medium pacer Ben Lister on Tuesday (October 20) became the first COVID-19 substitute in cricket, replacing teammate Mark Chapman in the ongoing Plunket Shield first-class cricket championship.

The 26-year-old Chapman, who has represented New Zealand in six ODIs and 24 T20Is, reportedly felt sick on Monday (October 19) following which the batsman underwent a COVID-19 test. Lister, who has featured in 18 first class games, was named as the replacement until Chapman's test results are known.

Ollie Pringle makes his First-Class debut becoming No. five two four. Ben Lister starts as Covid-19 replacement with Mark Chapman awaiting test results after feeling ill yesterday," Auckland Cricket tweeted.

New Zealand coach Gary Stead, who was watching the match at Eden Park, said he was pleased that Chapman was not penalised for doing the right thing.

"I wasn't aware until I got here this morning, that Mark Chapman had been feeling ill and had to get a Covid test. But from my perspective, it's great that he's not penalised for doing the right thing in what is obviously different times we face in the world," Stead was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

"Just shows that we and cricket aren't immune to that either, so following the right protocols is definitely the right thing to do," he added.

COVID-19 replacements in Test cricket had been approved by the ICC in June.

More IPL 2020 News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
CSK out of IPL play-offs? Know 4 reasons
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

IPL 2020 Predictions
Match 38 October 20 2020, 07:30 PM
Punjab
Delhi
Predict Now

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Tuesday, October 20, 2020, 13:26 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 20, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More