Stokes 'fit and hungry for a big series' ahead of Ashes opener

Brisbane, December 1: England all-rounder Ben Stokes has declared himself "fit and hungry for a big series" ahead of the first Ashes Test against Australia.
Joe Root's side get their campaign started on December 8 in Brisbane and will be boosted by the return of their star all-rounder Stokes.
The 30-year-old has not played competitively since July and was initially omitted from England's squad as he recovered from a second operation on a broken finger and took a break to protect his mental wellbeing.
But Stokes was subsequently added to the travelling party in October as he assured he was ready to make a comeback for the tour and first Test at The Gabba.
Stokes, who averages 38.37 against Australia, offered England a scare when he took a blow to the forearm in a net session last week before Root confirmed the Durham man was fit.
With just a week to go before the two old foes do battle once more, Stokes is relishing the opportunity to take on Justin Langer's side.
"Don't call it a comeback," Stokes posted on Instagram alongside a video of him training with bat and ball on Wednesday.
"Spent some time testing out the finger with [Adidas] last month.
"Two months ago, I couldn't hold a bat. With one week to go till the first Test, I'm fit and hungry for a big series Down Under!"
