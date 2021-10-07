Ben Stokes goes under the knife again, doubtful starter for Ashes

The second surgery is likely to rule him out of the forthcoming Ashes series against Australia, according to reports appearing in British media.

The 30-year-old star has been on indefinite leave since pulling out of the home Test series against India.

"Leeds based consultant Doug Campbell, who also performed the first surgery back in April, took the screws out of Stokes' healed finger on Monday and resolved the scar tissue that had been causing the agonising pain around his tendons and ligaments," Daily Mirror tabloid reported.

The report said that the broken finger will now be far better and Stokes may be able to play without chronic pain in future.

But he is not expected to return anytime soon. The Ashes gets underway in December.

On Wednesday (October 6), Stokes posted a photo on his Instagram along with his wife Clare with his left index finger bandaged.

Stokes attempted a return to action this summer, playing for Durham in the T20 Blast in June and was also picked for the ODI series against Pakistan in July.

The series was marred by England's first squad forced into isolation following a coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Stokes led a second-string side that featured nine uncapped players, and guided England to a 3-0 series win.

However, he required a painkilling injection throughout the series. He has not played in any form of cricket since July 26.

Stokes did not feature in the IPL 2021 which resumed in the UAE on September 19 and also subsequently was not available for selection for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in the UAE.

