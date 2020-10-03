Cricket
Stokes bound for UAE for Royals IPL return

By
Ben Stokes
All-rounder Ben Stokes is set to give Rajasthan Royals a major boost in their bid to win the Indian Premier League.

Bengaluru, October 3: Ben Stokes is on his way to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to link up with the Rajasthan Royals squad for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season.

The England all-rounder missed the start of the tournament after heading to New Zealand to spend time with his family following his father Ged's brain cancer diagnosis.

Stokes has been in his country of birth since being given permission to leave the England squad following the victory over Pakistan in the first Test at Old Trafford early in August.

The 29-year-old said his "head wasn't in it" during that win in Manchester after he discovered his father's diagnosis.

Stokes is now set to return to action in the IPL once he has undergone the mandatory six-day quarantine following his arrival in Dubai.

He posted pictures of himself on Instagram with his family on Saturday with a caption of "Goodbye's [sic] never get easier."

The Royals then tweeted: "Hi guys, quick question. How long does it take from Christchurch to UAE?" followed by a picture of Stokes on a plane.

(With Omnisport inputs)

Story first published: Saturday, October 3, 2020, 16:40 [IST]
