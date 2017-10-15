Ben Stokes puts Ashes worries aside to wed

London, Oct 15: England's Ben Stokes - whose Ashes hopes hang in the balance after he was arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm - was married on Saturday (October 14).

The all-rounder tied the knot with fiancée Clare Ratcliffe in the southwest of England, with guests including Test captain Joe Root, former skipper Alastair Cook and fast bowler Stuart Broad.

Earlier this week, representatives of Stokes said the cricketer would offer a full explanation of the incident in Bristol last month that could cost him his Ashes place "when the time is right".

The England all-rounder, 26, was arrested following a disturbance outside a nightclub late last month.

Stokes will not travel to Australia with the rest of the England squad for the Ashes as he waits to learn whether he will face criminal charges but has not been ruled out of the five-Test series, which starts on November 23.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) will not consider him for selection until further notice as it awaits developments in the ongoing police investigation.

The player's contract with sports equipment manufacturer New Balance was terminated this week. The company's decision was announced hours after Stokes apologised to British celebrity Katie Price and her disabled son Harvey after a video emerged of Stokes impersonating the pair.

Stokes, who is also subject to internal disciplinary action, has had his central contract renewed by the ECB since his arrest.