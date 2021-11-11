Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Ben Stokes restarts training after 6 months, joins England teammates at Brisbane

By
Ben Stokes
Ben Stokes

Gold Coast, November 11: Ben Stokes joined the England squad for a training session for the first time after his six-month lay off from cricket at the Metrico stadium in the Gold Coast in Queensland, Australia on Thursday (November 11).

Stokes joined captain Joe Root and seniors like Stuart Broad in one of the first full training session for the players who have arrived early in Australia.

Stokes was a late addition to the Ashes squad after the all-rounder had taken time off to recover from mental-health issues as well as an injury to his finger.

England's T20 team were knocked out of the ICC T20 World Cup in the semifinal on Wednesday and that would allow the remaining players selected for the Ashes to join the rest of the squad.

Players like Jos Butler, Johnny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood will travel from Dubai to Australia.

England's Ashes preparations will start with two friendly game against England Lions squad, who are also in Australlia.

Comments

MORE BEN STOKES NEWS

ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Predictions
Semi Final 2 - November 11 2021, 07:30 PM
Pakistan
Australia
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Rizwan, Malik doubtful for semis
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 15:38 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 11, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments