Ben Stokes to return to international action in February against NZ

Bengaluru, January 17: Ben Stokes will now be available for selection, stated the England and Wales Cricket Board on Wednesday (January 17).

"Following a full Board discussion, in which all considerations were taken into account, the ECB Board has agreed that Ben Stokes should now be considered for England selection," said the ECB.

"Given the CPS decision to charge him and two others with affray, confirmation of his intention to contest the charge and the potential length of time to trial, the Board agreed that it would not be fair, reasonable or proportionate for Ben Stokes to remain unavailable for a further indeterminate period," the English board said.

Stokes has been unavailable for selection throughout the Police and CPS process around the incident in Bristol in September, a period which has included One-Day Internationals against West Indies, the Ashes tour and the start of the ODI series against Australia.

"ECB fully respects the legal process and the player's intention to defend himself against the charge."

England selectors, management and players have been informed and Stokes is expected to join the squad in New Zealand for February's T20 matches.

ECB confirmed in December that the independent Cricket Discipline Commission would stay the internal disciplinary process for both Alex Hales and Ben Stokes until the conclusion of court proceedings relating to the incident.