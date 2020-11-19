Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 | Cricket returns to Eden Gardens from November 24

By
Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 from Nov 24
Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 from Nov 24

Kolkata, November 19: Cricket will make its return to the hallowed Eden Gardens with the inaugural Bengal T20 Challenge involving six club teams organised by the Cricket Association of Bengal being played from November 24 to December 10.

The CAB has created a bio-secure environment with all the health safety protocols in place in order to set the ball rolling. The six clubs that will be vying for top honours include local giants Mohun Bagan, East Bengal will compete in the tournament along with Kalighat, Town Club, Tapan Memorial to name a few.

There will be a total of 33 matches and the teams have picked 48 players along with 24 stand-bye players from a pool of 200 in the draft held on Tuesday. Manoj Tiwary, Anustup Majumdar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shreevats Goswami are some of the big names. Bengal skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran might be ruled out as he has tested positive for COVID-9.

"A total of 33 games would be played including semifinals and the final. Majority of the matches will be played under the floodlights at Eden Gardens. "All the players, coaches and match officials will continue to remain in the bio bubble during the entire course of the tournament," CAB president Avishek Dalmiya said on their official Facebook page.

Bengal head coach Arun Lal said they have timed the tournament in such a way that outstanding performers can make a case for themselves in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

"This tournament is 15 days prior to the board tournaments and if one can perform here he can open the gates to greater opportunities. This is a great opportunity for the youngsters and the players who are forgotten," Lal, who coached Bengal to Ranji Trophy final last season, said.

More EDEN GARDENS News

 
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Ishant bowls at NCA to prove fitness
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Read more about: eden gardens cricket kolkata
Story first published: Thursday, November 19, 2020, 11:05 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 19, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More