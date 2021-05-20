Big News: Rahul Dravid likely to coach India in the limited-over series against Sri Lanka in July

A BCCI official in the know of developments said Dravid would be guiding the team as regulars head coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun and batting coach Vikram Rathour will be in England with the Test team for the WTC Final and the bilateral series that follows it.

"The Team India coaching staff will be in England and it is best that the young team is guided by Rahul Dravid as he has already worked with almost all of the India 'A' boys. The comfort the youngsters share with him will be an added advantage," the official was quoted as saying by ANI.

Before taking over as the head of NCA in 2019, Dravid had worked closely with the current crop of youngsters in the Indian team at the U-19 level as well as in the India 'A' team. In fact, he is seen to have played an integral role in building a solid bench strength for the national team over the last couple of years - having taken charge of the U-19 and 'A' team in 2015.

The Indian team for the Sri Lanka series is expected to be selected at the end of the month and the boys will have to undergo quarantine in the Island Nation before playing the three ODI and as many T20I games. The three ODIs will be played on July 13, 16, 19 and the T20Is are expected to be played from July 22-27.

While the young Indian players look to fight it out with Sri Lanka in the limited overs series, the Virat Kohli-led side will be in England waiting for the start of the five-match Test series against the English team from August 4. This will be after battling it out with New Zealand in the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) in Southampton from June 18 to 22.