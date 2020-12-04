BIG NEWS | South Africa vs England: 1st ODI postponed due to a Covid positive case in SA camp

Both the teams were arrived at the venue for the first ODI, but returned to the hotel an hour before the toss. The ESPNCricinfo reported that the health protocols were breached during the recent T20I series that England won 3-0. All the players and support staff will undergo Covid 19 tests soon. The officials hope that if the tests return negative then the series can resume on Sunday.

A Cricket South Africa statement confirmed the development: "This decision results from a player from the Proteas team testing positive for Covid-19 after the teams' last round of scheduled testing performed on Thursday ahead of the ODIs.

"In the interests of the safety and well-being of both teams, match officials and all involved in the match, the acting CEO of CSA, Kugandrie Govender as well as the CEO of the ECB, Tom Harrison, have agreed to postpone the first fixture to Sunday," the statement read.