Pakistan Vs New Zealand: Black Caps skipper Williamson features in first Test, NZ bat first

Williamson had allayed fears he will miss the first Test against Pakistan in Abu Dhabi with a groin strain.

On Sunday, Williamson sat out the final ODI with Pakistan, when a result was not possible due to rain.

However, he is confident the injury will not prevent him from missing the opening match of a three-Test series.

"Yeah, it's okay," Williamson said of his problem.

"Obviously a few more days off without playing that last one-dayer, so it's had a bit of time to heal and it should be fine."

Upon assessing the wicket in Abu Dhabi, Williamson suggested the Black Caps' spinners will be pivotal, which could mean Ajaz Patel wins a first Test cap at the age of 30.

"I had a little look and it's obvious what you'd expect in this part of the world with not a huge amount of grass and perhaps offer the spin bowlers a little bit maybe later on in the game," Williamson added.

"It looks like it has fairly normal characteristics of a cricket wicket in this part of the world."

The last time these two countries met in the UAE in 2014 the Test series was drawn and Williamson is mindful that New Zealand's current squad is still green.

"We had a great series last time we were here but that's a long time back," he noted.

"A lot has changed in terms of personnel since then. I think it's important that we adapt with this inexperienced side that we have come with."