Blow for India! Jasprit Bumrah set to miss T20 World Cup 2022 with back stress fracture

It may be recalled that Bumrah did not play in the first T20I against South Africa in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday (September 28) and India skipper Rohit Sharma attributed to a niggle that he suffered during the training session.

“Jasprit Bumrah is out of T20 World Cup with back stress fracture,” the PTI quoted BCCI officials on Thursday (September 29). “Bumrah is not going to play the World T20 for sure. He has a serious back condition. It's a stress fracture and he could be out for a period of six months,” the BCCI official said.

Bumrah, who played two T20s against Australia, didn't travel with the team to Thiruvananthapuram for the series opener against South Africa. Bumrah is the second senior star player to be ruled out after Ravindra Jadeja, who is recovering from a knee surgery.

Even though there is no surgery is planned at this stage, the recovery process may take anywhere between 4 to 6 months.

Mohammed Shami, who is originally in the back-up squad, could now be drafted into the main squad.

