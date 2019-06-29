Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Boult hat-trick lights up Lord's after Australia fightback

By Opta
Boult_cropped

London, June 29: Trent Boult claimed the second hat-trick at this year's Cricket World Cup as New Zealand restricted Australia to 243-9 at Lord's.

ICC World Cup Special Page | Points Table

The Kiwi left-armer ended Usman Khawaja's defiant knock of 88 with a brilliant yorker that crashed into the stumps, then repeated the trick to clean up new batsman Mitchell Starc during the final over of the innings.

Jason Behrendorff became the third wicket to fall in as many deliveries, a review failing to save the tailender after he was given out lbw when struck in front of his stumps by another full ball.

Boult's hat-trick was his second in ODI cricket. India's Mohammed Shami is the other bowler to have achieved the feat during this tournament, against Afghanistan at the Rose Bowl.

The dramatic finish came after Australia had fought back impressively, the reigning champions rocked by one-two combinations delivered by Jimmy Neesham and Lockie Ferguson as they slipped to 92-5 in a repeat of the 2015 final.

Boult had struck the first blow for the Black Caps, trapping Aaron Finch lbw for eight, while Ferguson dismissed both David Warner (16) and Steve Smith (5) with sharp short balls, the latter superbly caught by a diving Martin Guptill at backward square-leg.

Neesham matched his team-mate's acrobatic grab by diving forward to claim a caught-and-bowled chance from Glenn Maxwell having already dismissed Marcus Stoinis, raising the genuine prospect of Australia being bowled out inside their 50 overs.

However, a 107-run stand between Khawaja and Alex Carey – who made a career-best 71 – rescued Australia, who are already through to the semi-finals.

Victory for New Zealand would secure their place in the last four.

More CRICKET News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 36 - June 29 2019, 03:00 PM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
AUS 243/9 (50.0) vs NZL
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Saturday, June 29, 2019, 22:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 29, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue