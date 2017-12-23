Boult thrilled with unexpected career-best haul

Christchurch, December 23: Trent Boult admitted his career-best 7-34 took him by surprise as New Zealand routed West Indies in the second one-day international.

The left-armer ripped through the visitors in Christchurch on Saturday as the Black Caps secured a 2-0 lead in the three-match series by a mammoth 204 runs.

George Worker (58), Ross Taylor (57), Henry Nicholls (83 not out) and Todd Astle (49) helped the hosts to 325-6 before Boult and Lockie Ferguson (3-17) hustled the Windies out for just 121.

"There was a little bit of movement early on, but I didn't expect seven wickets," said Boult.

"The intensity in white-ball cricket is more than Tests because the batsmen want to take you on, you've got to be sharp on your feet.

"It's good to play the game, and that everyone is coming in and doing their jobs. Lockie's done very well, he's had a great domestic season."

"The way Trent bowled was remarkable," added stand-in skipper Tom Latham. "Captaining in front of my home crowd is something I can't describe.

"We have guys who can bowl 150 kph downhill, and having them makes my life easy."

Losing captain Jason Holder confirmed any Christmas celebrations would be low-key as the Windies seek improvements with the bat ahead of the final ODI on Tuesday.

"We didn't play good cricket," he said. "We bowled reasonably well but let ourselves down in the last 10 overs.

"Having said that, it was a chaseable total but we didn't bat well. Ahead of Boxing Day, we need to address our batting. We need to bat better, and think of game scenarios.

"We'll look to make amends in two days. We've got a quiet team lunch planned for Christmas."

Source: OPTA