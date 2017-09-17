Brad Hogg offers Smith advise on how to counter Kuldeep

Bengaluru, September 17: Brad Hogg was the only and only china-man spinner of Australia in recent times. Co-incidentally the former Australian china-man spinner is in Chennai now as a commentator with Star Sports.

The 46-year old has already been invited in the Australia’s team hotel in Chennai to offer his expertise to the Steve Smith and company. The reason is simple. Warner and co will have to face another china-man spinner in the series in the mold of Kuldeep Yadav.

Smith the Australian skipper had stressed on the point in his yesterday’s media interaction that they seem to be worried on one important factor in Indian bowling. That is playing against Kudeep Yadav comfortably. The skipper also clarified that Kuldeep is now more mature than he was in Dharmashala Test against Australia in last March.

Hogg speaking over phone from Chennai on Saturday said, “First of all Kuldeep had played along with me in the IPL. So I know him very well. He used to take advices often about his bowling also that time.

"He is now more mature, sharper with more variety of deliveries. Steve requested me to meet him in the team hotel on Friday evening for some discussions. He wanted to know how to play against Kuldeep. So I gave some suggestions.”

Hogg’s prescription for his country mates was like this. Try to hit Kuldeep from the very beginning of his bowling so that he struggles to settle down. Look minutely at his hands at the time of his delivery.

Try to execute sweep shots as much as possible and Hogg’s last advice to the Australian skipper was to preserve Glen Maxwell for Kuldeep.

Hogg added, “It is to be remembered that in the last March in Dharmashala Test it was Maxi wow was being able to hit Kuldeep by unleashing sweep shots mostly.”